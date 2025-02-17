Man wanted by police after failing to appear in court
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating a Skegness man who failed to appear in court.
Paul Harry Johns, 35, is wanted for failing to appear at court on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police believe he may have links to Leeds as well as the coast..
Anyone who has seen him or has any other information as to his whereabouts, is asked to get in touch.
There are a number of ways you can contact the police.
- Call 101, quoting occurrence number 25000039359
- Email [email protected]
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In an emergency always call 999.