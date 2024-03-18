Man wanted in connection with a robbery could be in Skegness area
Lincolnshire Police have reached out to communities on behalf of colleagues in South Yorkshire for help in tracing the man, Ryan Haddington.
Haddington is wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in the Handsworth area of Sheffield in August last year.
Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him and now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.
Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair. He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'.
He is known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23. If you see him, police warn not to approach him and instead call 999.