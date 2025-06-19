Man wanted in connection with Skegness burglaries

Wanted - John Edwin Perry.

Do you know this man? Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to him in connection with three burglaries in the Skegness area.

John Edwin Perry is wanted in connection with three burglaries in the Skegness area and for recall to prison.

The 51-year-old is thought to be in the Skegness area.

Despite repeated attempts to locate him, he remains wanted.

If you think you’ve seen him, know where he is or have any information which may lead to his location, please contact our force control room on 101 quoting the number 25000338371.