Man wanted in connection with theft, burglary and fraud in Skegness area

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

They believe the man might be able to help with enquiries into theft, commercial burglary and fraud which officers believe are connected.

All three incidents happened on 21 July at The Works in Skegness and the surrounding area, and investigations have revealed CCTV footage which shows a clear image of someone police would like to contact.

If you can assist with the identity of this man, please email link [email protected], quoting the reference incident number 216 of 21 July in the subject box.