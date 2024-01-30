Lincoln Crown Court.

Coach driver Ruben Clay, 34, had been waiting outside the woman's home in West End, and forced his way into her bedroom after she returned to the property.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Clay, from Nottingham, was not in a committed relationship with the woman, and had his own family outside of Lincolnshire, but the victim became pregnant with their child after they met at work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Clay was the victim's boss and she fell pregnant after they went to a hotel in the Spring of 2023.

Despite not being in a "live relationship," Mr Howes said Clay would act in a jealous and controlling manner towards the woman.

Mr Howes said this came to a head on Christmas Eve when Clay confronted the woman in her bedroom and demanded to check her mobile phone to see if there were any messages from other men.

When the woman refused to hand over her phone, Clay punched her several times to the face and knocked her backwards onto the bed, Mr Howes told the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard Clay remained at the property for around 30 minutes and became emotional, making threats to the woman demanding that she did not tell anyone what he had done.

Mr Howes said the victim became fearful for her unborn child as she could not feel any movement, and she was admitted straight away to a maternity hospital.

By the time police arrived Clay, who had seven previous convictions, was sending apologetic messages to the woman which were seen by the officers.

The victim could be seen to have suffered an egg-shaped lump near her left eye, and had another small lump on her forehead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police arrested Clay and he was interviewed on Christmas Day but he gave a no comment response.

Clay, of Portland Road, Radford, Nottingham, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on December 24, 2023.

The court heard Clay was employed as a coach driver and a positive reference from his employers was handed in on his behalf.

In mitigation, the court was told Clay eventually hoped to play a role in the life of his three-week-old daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passing sentence, Recorder Simon Ash KC told Clay the offence was aggravated by the fact his victim was "obviously vulnerable" due to being heavily pregnant.

"This also occured in the bedroom of her home," Recorder Ash added.