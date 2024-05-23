Man who attacked woman and spat at and threatened emergency workers jailed

Robert Burton, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe.

​A man who attacked a woman in her 30s in Louth leaving her with injuries to her face and then spat at and threatened the officers who came to her aid has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

​Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received a 999 call just before 6.50pm on April 5 from a member of the public, with reports of a man being drunk and aggressively shouting coming from a property in Chatsworth Drive.

The FCR immediately dispatched response officers and were met with physical and verbal threats from Robert Burton, 34, before he was detained. He has also assaulted a woman.

Burton, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe, was charged with Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), criminal damage, and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.