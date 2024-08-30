Man who cut teenager's face and punctured lung of man in Boston jailed for five-and-a-half years
Adrian-Viorel Barbu, 40, of Frampton Place, Boston, was yesterday (Thursday, August 29) found guilty of possession of a bladed article in a public place, wounding with intent, and wounding, Lincolnshire Police has reported
A spokesman for the force said Lincoln Crown Court was told Barbu reportedly used a lock knife during an altercation with three men at Merkur Slots, in West Street, Boston, just before 11.50pm on Sunday, April 28.
“Officers were called to reports of a man brandishing a lock knife, having inflicted a punctured lung on a 48-year-old man, and a cut to the side of the face of a 16-year-old boy,” the spokesman said.
“Local knowledge quickly led police to Barbu’s home where trainers were found near the back door which matched the description of what the suspect was wearing. This was later corroborated after footage of the incident was later reviewed.
“Thanks to the rapid action of Response officers and Special Operations teams to arrest Barbu, he was swiftly located and arrested within hours. It was thanks to the rigour of our CID and Night Crime teams who led the investigation to see him swiftly remanded into custody and brought before the court.”