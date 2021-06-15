Man who headbutted police officer is sentenced

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Liam Donald Robinson, 27, of The Causeway, Burgh le Marsh, who admitted assaulting the officer, was said to have been the passenger in a car that was stopped and was being seized by police because there was no insurance in place for it.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said the car was stopped on February 27 and as there were suspicions that the passengers might also be involved with drugs, they intended to search Robinson.

However, Robinson told the officer 'You're not going to search me' and, as he appeared to be about to run away, he had to be restrained and taken to the ground.

He said police then picked him up and as they started to search him, he headbutted one of the officers.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Robinson was serving an existing community order and suggested it be extended to reflect this offence.

She said he had improved since February, at which time he had been drinking 20 ciders and lagers a day and was reacting positively to the Probation Service.

After hearing that Robinson had previous convictions for violence, the magistrates told Robinson his actions had been 'totally unacceptable' and that it had passed the custody threshold.