Man who poured petrol over woman and set fire to her to face murder charge

By Chrissie Redford
Published 24th Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
Boston Magistrates' CourtBoston Magistrates' Court
Boston Magistrates' Court
A 45-year-old man has been summond to court to face a charge of murder.

Leigh Pateman, previously of Firbeck Avenue, will appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August 24.

The charge follows an incident on April 22, 2021, at Firbeck Avenue.

Pateman poured petrol over Ellen Marshall; he then set fire to the petrol causing significant burns to the top half of Ellen's body.

Ellen Marshall tragically died of her injuries in March 2023.