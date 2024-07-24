Man who poured petrol over woman and set fire to her to face murder charge
A 45-year-old man has been summond to court to face a charge of murder.
Leigh Pateman, previously of Firbeck Avenue, will appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August 24.
The charge follows an incident on April 22, 2021, at Firbeck Avenue.
Pateman poured petrol over Ellen Marshall; he then set fire to the petrol causing significant burns to the top half of Ellen's body.
Ellen Marshall tragically died of her injuries in March 2023.