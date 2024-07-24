Man who poured petrol over woman and set fire to her to face murder charge

Boston Magistrates' Court

A 45-year-old man has been summond to court to face a charge of murder.

Leigh Pateman, previously of Firbeck Avenue, will appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August 24.

The charge follows an incident on April 22, 2021, at Firbeck Avenue.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pateman poured petrol over Ellen Marshall; he then set fire to the petrol causing significant burns to the top half of Ellen's body.