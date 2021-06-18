Man who punched Skegness caravan site staff member sent for trial

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Stefan Zamiriski, 33, of Fenny Copse Lane, Quorn admitted maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on William Milne on October 16 last year.

The court was told that he and others were being escorted off bar premises at the caravan site after being ordered out, when he swung a punch at Mr Milne, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a seizure.

It was said there were long standing symptoms still being experienced by Mr Milne, who had lost his job as a result of being off long term sick.

The magistrates said that because of the nature and seriousness of the offence, it would have to go to the crown court for sentence on a date to be notified.