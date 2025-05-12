Man who raped a girl aged under 13 when he was 15 jailed

Eimantas Matasevicius, 22, of South Terrace, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A man who raped a girl under the age of 13 when he was 15 has been jailed, Lincolnshire Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eimantas Matasevicius, 22, of South Terrace, Boston, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court last Friday (May 2) for the rape of a girl under the age of 13 and one count of assault of a girl under 13 by touching.

The offences took place in 2018, when Matasevicius was aged 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the conclusion of court proceedings, Lincolnshire Police released a statement providing background to the case.

It said the matter was brought to the attention of the force in November 2018.

Matasevicius returned to Lithuania shortly after allegations were made, the force continued.

“In August 2022, information was received to suggest that Matasevicius had returned to the UK,” the statement continued. “He was immediately circulated as wanted and was arrested in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a plea trial held in January 2025, the defendant admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, but stated that he had thought she was 15 years old.”

A Newton hearing then took place on February 28, police said. This happens when there is a disagreement between the defence and the prosecution on the material facts on which the defendant should be sentenced.

Matasevicius pleaded guilty to both charges after watching the video recorded interview from the complainant at this hearing.

The statutory charge of rape was imposed due to the victim’s age being under the age of consent at the time the offences taking place, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mastasevicius received seven years and two months’ custodial sentence for the charge of rape of a girl under 13, and three years and seven months for the assault of a girl under 13 by touching, to run concurrently.

In addition to being jailed, Matasevicius was placed on the sexual offenders register indefinitely and made subject of a restraining order not to contact the complainant, police said.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to protect the public from sexual harm, preventing him from having any contact with any female child under the age of 18, with additional conditions, the force said.