Man who repeatedly sexually assaulted woman jailed

Dainis Volodka, 55, of The Graylings, Boston.

A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for 16 months.

Dainis Volodka, of The Graylings, in Boston, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (July 25), where he was sentenced in relation to four counts of sexual assault on a female.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences, which took place in the Boston area.

Voldoka was added to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and was also made subject to a restraining order.

Det Supt Katherine Brennan, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Voldoka carried out actions which can only be described as abhorrent.

“His actions have no place in our society and I’m glad to see him given a jail term for these offences.

“I’d like to thank the victim in this case for their bravery and commitment to justice, which played a key role in securing a sentence today.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues who helped bring this case to court and helped take a dangerous man off our streets.”