A man who reportedly absconded from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston at the start of the month has been found, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Stephen Grimes, 68, was reported missing from the open prison on Thursday, August 1.

On the same day, police appealed to the public for help in tracing him.

A short while ago, the force released an update on the search, saying that Grimes was located and taken into custody yesterday following foot patrols in Skegness.