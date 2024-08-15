Man who reportedly absconded from open prison near Boston found

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man who reportedly absconded from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston at the start of the month has been found, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Stephen Grimes, 68, was reported missing from the open prison on Thursday, August 1.

On the same day, police appealed to the public for help in tracing him.

A short while ago, the force released an update on the search, saying that Grimes was located and taken into custody yesterday following foot patrols in Skegness.