A Skegness man who robbed his local Spar shop at knifepoint after taking crack-cocaine was today (Monday) jailed for three years.

David Morrissey - jailed

David Morrissey, 28, walked into the store on Drummond Road armed with a large kitchen knife shortly before it closed on March 6, this year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Morrissey was wearing a hood and pointed the knife under the perspex counter towards one of the two store assistants.

The "terrified" shop worker handed over £370 from the till after Morrissey placed a sports bag on the counter, and was then asked if there was more cash in the safe or the till of the attached post office.

Morrissey fled after being told the safe could not be opened and being shown the post office till was empty.

He was seen running away from the scene by police, and the sports bag was recovered from his home.

CCTV of the robbery was also shown to the shop manager who recognised Morrissey as a regular customer.

Sam Lowne, mitigating, told the court Morrissey suffered a brain injury as a child when he was run over when just six-years-old.

Mr Lowne said Morrissey found school difficult and later turned to drugs which led to the robbery.

"He appreciates a prison sentence is likely, " Mr Lowne added.

Morrissey, of Somersby Way, Skegness, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a bladed article on March 6, this year.

