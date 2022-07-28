Man who rode e-scooter on road in Skegness fined more than £200

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Ricky O'Mahoney, 37, of Castleton Boulevard admitted riding the MPV E-scooter on Lyndhurst Avenue on Jun 7 when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

He also admitted riding the e-scooter without insurance and with only a provisional driving licence,

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting, Rebecca Williams said that even though it was not possible to insure an e-scooter, it was illegal to ride it on a public road without insurance and a driving licence.

She said Mr O'Mahoney also had only a provisional driving licence and was not displaying L plates.

Mr O'Mahoney told the magistrates he was taking it to be mended and did not realise he needed to be insured.