A former Skegness man who admitted stalking his former girlfriend has been jailed for 16 months.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Mariusz Kukulka, 40, repeatedly attended his ex-partner's home and drove past the school where she worked.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Kukulka's partner had ended their relationship because of his "frightening" behaviour during a family holiday to Greece in August last year.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said Kukulka was drinking heavily and caused his partner to ask the hotel where they were staying to find a separate room for her and her two daughters.

The court heard Kukulka made repeated trips to the woman's home once they returned to the United Kingdom, causing her to stay with her mother for one night.

Kukulka also waited outside the school where she worked and followed her in his car, the court was told.

In her witness statement Kukulka's ex-partner said: "I was so shaken the headteacher made me sit down in her room to calm down."

The woman also made a victim impact statement in which she added: "I need this nightmare to end.

"I still do not feel safe even though I know Mariusz is in prison."

The court heard Kukulka had continued to send his ex-partner cards from jail after his arrest in October last year.

He had also previously received a four month prison sentence for similar behaviour towards his ex-wife during 2020.

Anna Soubry, mitigating, said Kukulka admitted going to his former partner's home and making a threat to hang himself on her daughter's swing.

Miss Soubry added: "He also accepts leaving flowers."

The court heard Kukulka had previously sought help with his drinking.

Kukulka, of no fixed address, admitted stalking between 2 September and 10 October last year.

Passing sentence Recorder James House KC said Kukulka must understand his behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Prior to the holiday all was well, but for some reason his behaviour during that holiday was a disgrace," Recorder House said.

"On her return the complainant ended their relationship. He did not accept that conduct.

"There was then a six week period of conduct."

Recorder House said he counted 13 incidents reported by the victim and added: "The impact on her is serious."