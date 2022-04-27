Lincoln Crown Court G120131-3

Luke Papworth, 34, threw the fuel on the woman's drive, her lawn and at her before producing a lighter from his pocket.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that while he did not ignite the petrol, his ex, who now fears she will have to move, was "genuinely petrified."

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said the woman had contacted Papworth to reveal the news of her new boyfriend as she thought he deserved to know because they had a son together.

The court heard Papworth became angry when he arrived at the property in Park Lane, Coningsby, and threw a can of beer which struck his former partner.

Mr Philo said Papworth then picked up a can of petrol for the family lawnmower and threw it across road putting a small hole in the container.

The prosecutor read the woman's account of what happened next: "He was throwing petrol on the drive, on the grass and at me. He said: 'I'm going to set you on fire."

Mr Philo said Papworth also made threats to burn down the woman's home in which her two children were inside.

The woman said he then produced a lighter from his pocket but he did not light it.

Papworth fled on his bike but returned to apologise to his former partner, who bandaged his hand.

The victim said in her impact statement that she was still in fear and worried that she would have to move away.

In mitigation, the court heard Papworth had no relevant previous convictions and had never been to prison before.

The court heard Papworth admitted losing his temper, but cried and apologised to his former partner on his return to the property.

Papworth, of Back Lane, Stickford, admitted charges of assaulting and threatening to kill his ex on March 27.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Papworth: "She describes her right arm being covered in petrol and you saying that you were going to set her on fire."