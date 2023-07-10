Register
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Man who tried to slash ex-partner with kitchen knife  jailed

A Skegness man who tried to slash his ex-partner with a kitchen knife has been jailed.
By christina redford
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST
Martin Yarrow - jailed.Martin Yarrow - jailed.
Martin Yarrow - jailed.

Martin Yarrow, 56 of Harrow Drive, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to four years in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order.

On Monday, 28 November 2022, police received a 999 call at 7.46pm alerting us to an incident in the town's Albany Road.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that Yarrow forced his way through a door and attempted to stab her with a knife he’d hidden behind his back.

Thankfully, she only sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.

Yarrow left the scene and was arrested by officers two hours later. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Lincoln Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm.

After the hearing, Lincolnshire Police issued a statement quoting The National Domestic Violence Helpline 0808 2000 247.