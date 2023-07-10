A Skegness man who tried to slash his ex-partner with a kitchen knife has been jailed.

Martin Yarrow - jailed.

Martin Yarrow, 56 of Harrow Drive, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to four years in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order.

On Monday, 28 November 2022, police received a 999 call at 7.46pm alerting us to an incident in the town's Albany Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that Yarrow forced his way through a door and attempted to stab her with a knife he’d hidden behind his back.

Thankfully, she only sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.

Yarrow left the scene and was arrested by officers two hours later. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Lincoln Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement