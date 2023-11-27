Police found blood at the house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in Boston.

Lincoln Crown Court

A drunk man who wounded a house mate after arming himself with a kitchen knife was given a suspended jail sentence today (Monday).

Arturs Diezins, 40, picked up the weapon after the male victim intervened when his girlfriend was slapped by the defendant.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the incident took place at a multiple-occupancy house in Bartol Crescent, Boston, where all three of the residents were living.

Phillip Plant, prosecuting, said the couple and another male resident were sitting in the living room of the communal property when Diezins appeared and accused them of "drinking like it was a festival."

Mr Plant said it was in fact Diezins who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and he was asked to go outside for a cigarette to calm down.

Diezins responded by slapping the woman to the face, the court was told.

"At this point her boyfriend became involved, stepping up to protect his girlfriend, he slapped the defendant once," Mr Plant explained.

The court heard Diezins then briefly left the room.

"On his return it was clear he was holding a knife in his hand from his waistband," Mr Plant said.

"The defendant was holding it like a dagger and making various threats."

All three witnesses tried to leave the communal area by the front door, the court was told.

"The defendant chased after the three witnesses," Mr Plant added. "He's heard to shout 'I will kill you,' and was still holding the knife in his hand."

Mr Plant said the woman's boyfriend pushed her behind him and then raised his arm after Diezins appeared to raise the knife which struck his hand.

All three witnesses managed to escape through the front door but police found blood at the scene and discovered Diezins in his bed.

A kitchen knife with a 15cms blade was also recovered from the property.

The injured man was taken to hospital and treated for two wounds to his left arm, including a cut to his hand which measured 2.5cms by 1cms and a 1cms cut to his wrist.

Diezins, who listened to the hearing via a Russian interpreter, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault and Section 20 unlawful wounding on January 6 this year.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Diezins, said there had been tensions between all of the house mates before this incident.

"He does accept he is responsible for this nasty injury," Mr Heath told the court. "There is remorse."

Mr Heath argued Diezins could be dealt with by a suspended jail sentence.

"He lives with his mum. The complainants have long since left, and he has a secure job," Mr Heath added.

"He is likely to be rehabilitated in the community."

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Diezins the knife was a highly dangerous weapon given the circumstances.

"You had it in your waistband which can only have been for offensive purposes," Judge Sjolin Knight said.

But Judge Sjolin Knight said Diezins posed a low risk to the public and was assessed as a good risk of rehabilitation.

Diezins was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and an alcohol abstinence course for 120 days.