Man with 45 convictions fined for theft from Boots

Boston Magistrates' Court EMN-171025-170500001

Paul Dillon, 42, of Peter Chambers Way had failed to attend early in March to face the allegation that he stole £68 worth of gift sets from Boots in Louth in October 6 last year.

The case was adjourned for statements to be served on him.

As he failed to attend on the second occasion also, the magistrates heard the case in his absence.

They heard that he went into the store where he stole the items and put them in plastic bags he had taken in with him and then went outside where he changed his clothing.

Kate Minihane, prosecuting, said a member of staff approached him but he ran away, pursued by the staff member, dropping the bags and them jumping over a wall and hiding in a garden where he was found by the police.

The magistrates heard Dillon had 45 criminal convictions recorded against him.