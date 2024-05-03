Conservative Marc Jones is returned for a third term in office as Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

It was not plain sailing for the incumbent PCC who was first elected in in May 2016.

In 2021 Mr Jones’ majority was 68,513 votes ahead of the second placed Labour candidate, this time his lead was cut to just 7,708 ahead of Labour’s Mike Horder, with MR Jones securing 39,639 overall across the county.

Mr Jones fought off competition from ex-police officers Mike Horder (Labour) and David Dickason (English Democrats), as well as West Lindsey District Council Deputy Leader Lesley Rollings (Liberal Democrats) and cybersecurity consultant Peter Escreet (Reform UK).

Counting votes for the PCC elections. Photo: NKDC

The full results were:

Marc Jones (Con) 39,639

Mike Horder (Lab) 31,931

Peter Escreet (Reform) 15,518

Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem)13,330

David Dickason (English Democrat) 7,739

With the PCC vote the only election in huge parts of the county the turnout was down below 20 per cent in most areas. While Lincoln City Council elections recorded a turnout of 28.7 per cent the rest of the county recorded just 19.09 per cent. The figure made it the second lowest in Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections — the first took place in 2012 (2021 was 31.25%, 2016 was 20.7%, 2012 was 15.28%).

He secured a 36.63% share of the overall vote cast across all areas, but saw a greater expression of confidence in his approach within North Kesteven where he was the preferred choice of 41.57 per cent of voters.

Mr Jones only came second in the Lincoln votes by almost 4,000 ballots, as the city backed Labour’s Mike Horder — but it wasn’t enough to change the result across the county. Turnout for this election across North Kesteven was 18.85%.

Mr Jones said after the result: “I am honoured and delighted to be able to serve the people of Lincolnshire for a third term as Police and Crime Commissioner,” he said.

“I am proud of what I have been able to achieve over the last eight years and I look forward to building on that work. We are seeing crime figures fall and I intend to continue innovating and ensuring our money is spent effectively.

“Now the election is out of the way it’s time to get to work on delivering responsive and visible policing to our communities and to continue the fight for more funding.”

Mr Jones is one of only handful of Commissioners to have been elected for three terms. He was elected in 2016 and again in 2021.

He will now serve a four-year term.

This was the first of at least four elections to be held in a 365-day period, with elections for Lincolnshire County Council and the new county mayoral position scheduled for May 1, 2025 and the need to hold a general election before January 28, 2025. And additional by-elections could be called at parish, district or county council level at any time.

With so many electoral events expected, it is important for anyone who is eligible to vote to ensure they are able to; by making sure they are registered to vote and have in place any postal or proxy arrangement they need, or the right types of photo ID in order to do so at a polling station.