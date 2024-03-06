Margaret Thatcher statue daubed with red paint 'slur' as police launch appeal for information

The Margaret Thatcher statue in St Peter's Hill, Grantham. Image: Google

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify a person caught on camera after reports that the Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham has been damaged with red paint.

A force spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “We are appealing for help identifying the person in this image who we believe may be able to help our investigation into a report of criminal damage to the statue of Margaret Thatcher in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

“The statue has been defaced with a slur, written in red paint of some description.”

Police have released this image of a person they wish to trace.

“The incident is believed to have taken place overnight on March 5 to 6, at around midnight.”

If you can help, please contact us via email on [email protected], quoting incident number 11 of 6 March.