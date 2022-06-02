Market trader to the rescue after burglars take plants from Sleaford's bloom volunteers

Volunteers of Sleaford in Bloom reported last week that they had suffered a burglary at their plant nursery on their allotment.
Speaking on their Facebook page they reported on May 24: “All involved with Sleaford in Bloom would like to apologise if our displays this year don’t seem up to standard.
“Sadly we have been the victim of theft. Lots of plants we have either nurtured or bought were stolen from our polytunnel.
“We are a charity with limited funds. Our volunteers work very hard all year round to make our town look good.”
However, within a day of posting the message, Chris Ford, the "Plant Man" on Sleaford Market, offered to replace all the stolen plants, free of charge.
An In Bloom spokesman said: “He has always been a huge supporter of Sleaford in Bloom but that really goes above and beyond and we cannot thank him enough.”