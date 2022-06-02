Market trader to the rescue after burglars take plants from Sleaford's bloom volunteers

Sleaford will be blooming again soon after a local market trader replaced stolen plants for free.

Volunteers of Sleaford in Bloom reported last week that they had suffered a burglary at their plant nursery on their allotment.

Speaking on their Facebook page they reported on May 24: “All involved with Sleaford in Bloom would like to apologise if our displays this year don’t seem up to standard.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly we have been the victim of theft. Lots of plants we have either nurtured or bought were stolen from our polytunnel.

“We are a charity with limited funds. Our volunteers work very hard all year round to make our town look good.”

However, within a day of posting the message, Chris Ford, the "Plant Man" on Sleaford Market, offered to replace all the stolen plants, free of charge.