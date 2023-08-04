Masked raiders make off with almost £2,000 in cigarettes from Navenby shop

Police are appealing for witnesses information after masked men stole cigarettes worth almost £2,000 from a village store.

The One Stop shop in Navenby. Photo: Google Streetview

Investigating officers are seeking dashcam and doorbell footage that might help them in their search for the two raiders who targetted the One Stop shop in Navenby High Street on Wednesday afternoon (August 2).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We’re asking for our community’s help to find the people responsible.”

Officers received a report at 4.27pm that the store had been targeted by two men described as white and wearing masks.

The men left the scene in a silver coloured Ford Focus in the direction of Church Lane, heading towards Brant Broughton.

The spokesman said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area between 4pm and 5pm on Wednesday August 2 to check dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage which might have captured the vehicle.”

The vehicle believed to have been involved was found by officers in the Nottinghamshire area and cigarettes were recovered. The occupants had failed to stop when requested and fled the scene, and enquiries to locate them are ongoing, say police.

The spokesman added: “You may see more officers in the village while we conduct further enquiries and this is nothing to be concerned about.”