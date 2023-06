A Metheringham man has appeared before magistrates accused of cannabis farming.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

According to Lincolnshire Police, Abaz Celami, 23, of Saddler’s Close, Metheringham, was arrested by officers at his home on Monday and charged with production of controlled class B drugs (cannabis) at the property.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 20).

