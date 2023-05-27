'Mindless vandals' smash bottles into Fairy Dell paddling pools in Skegness delaying Bank Holiday opening

Families heading to the Fairy Dell in Skegness will be disappointed this Bank Holiday weekend after ‘mindless vandals’ threw glass bottles into the paddling pools delaying their opening.

The popular free attraction was due to open today, but now the council says workmen will have to empty and clean them – and this could take several days.

The incident happened overnight yesterday (Friday) and the problem was caused because the glass bottles which were thrown smashed into tiny pieces.

Coun Steve Kirk, ELDC Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, believes the culprits knew the “damage and disruption” their actions would cause to residents and visitors.

He said: “Unfortunately someone has committed this mindless act of vandalism to one of our much-loved community assets knowing exactly what damage and disruption this will cause to our residents and visitors. The glass drinking bottles thrown into the paddling pool area have smashed into small pieces and has caused us to close this area which was due to open tomorrow for the Summer season.

“Our contractors will carry out remedial works starting this weekend which will include emptying the pools, a throughout clean and then a refill which will take a number of days to ensure that it is done safely to re-open.

“Our CCTV and Anti-Social Behaviour Officers are working to identify the people who have committed this offence and will deal with them appropriately.”

In August last year, the Fairy Dell, dating back to the 1920s, was shut after the blaze inside a power substation.