Misconduct hearing for police inspector facing 14 allegations  to resume

A misconduct hearing for a Lincolnshire Police inspector facing 14 allegations of inappropriate physical contact with female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to both fellow staff and members of the public, is scheduled to resume this week.

Skegness Poloice Station

Inspector Adam Syred is set to appear before an independent panel at Skegness Police Station again over the coming days after being accused of violating professional behaviour standards and engaging in a pattern of behaviour that could significantly undermine public confidence in the police.

Barristers for both the police force and the defence have submitted closing remarks in writing prior to the hearing. The proceedings are expected to primarily involve panel deliberations, with an outcome likely to be announced on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing, which began in November last year, included testimonies from multiple victims recounting incidents involving the officer in question ranging from October 2019.

During the first day of proceedings, Ian Mullarkey, representing Lincolnshire Police, detailed an incident from October of that year. He stated that during a work night out at the Joseph Morton Wetherspoons in Louth, the officer introduced himself to colleagues as the new inspector for the area.

On the same night, it is alleged that he smacked the bottom of a police constable who was also attending. However, Inspector Syred maintains that he has no recollection of this incident.

In her testimony, the police constable involved reflected on the event. She stated: “It certainly wasn’t welcome or wanted,” recalling that afterwards, Inspector Syred seemed to be laughing with his wife. “It shocked me. I don’t know why anybody would think I would welcome that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police constable did not formally report the incident when it occurred, but has since expressed regret for not having done so.

Steven Reed, representing Inspector Syred, argued that the constable’s perception of the officer had been “coloured” by the incident at the Wetherspoons in Louth.

He also put forward that the individual who smacked her behind might not have been Inspector Syred, noting that she did not directly see who was responsible for the act.