Former Special Constable Dominic Watson faced the hearing at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters on Monday.

Former SC Watson was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of allegations in relation to:

Confidentiality Orders and Instructions Discreditable Conduct

Lincolnshire Police said these breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

Advertisement

In a statement following the hearing, the force said it was found that between October 2019 and July 2020 former Special Constable Watson used police systems without authority or reasonable excuse to access information.

The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, found that former Special Constable Watson would have been dismissed had they still been serving.