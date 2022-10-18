Misconduct verdict for ex police special who served in Skegness
An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing has found a former special constable who served in Skegness had breached the standards of professional behaviour.
Former Special Constable Dominic Watson faced the hearing at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters on Monday.
Former SC Watson was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of allegations in relation to:
Confidentiality Orders and Instructions Discreditable Conduct
Lincolnshire Police said these breaches amounted to gross misconduct.
In a statement following the hearing, the force said it was found that between October 2019 and July 2020 former Special Constable Watson used police systems without authority or reasonable excuse to access information.
The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, found that former Special Constable Watson would have been dismissed had they still been serving.
Their name will be placed on the College of Policing barred list. They have a right of appeal to a Police Appeals Tribunal.