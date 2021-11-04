Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.
He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or email [email protected] – quoting incident 306 of November 2.
You can also provide any information to the independent charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000, or email [email protected].