MISSING: Have you seen Andrej?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a 43-year-old man was reported missing from his home in Boston.

By Rachel Armitage
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:34 am
Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.

He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or email [email protected] – quoting incident 306 of November 2.

You can also provide any information to the independent charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000, or email [email protected].