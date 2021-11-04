Missing man Andrej EMN-210411-102137001

Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.

He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or email [email protected] – quoting incident 306 of November 2.