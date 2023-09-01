Modern slavery 'a priority' after spike in referrals to Lincolnshire Police

According to the Home Office, Lincolnshire Police investigated 114 referrals of potential modern slavery victims from July 2022 to June 2023, of which 64 were children, a significant rise from 66 referrals in 2021-22.

The department’s end-of-year data, based on the calendar year, also showed 90 referrals in 2021 and 81 in 2022, confirming a concerning rise in child victims of modern slavery, although there are concerns from charities about whether enough support is provided to victims.

A force spokesman said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking is a force priority. We have been working hard to raise awareness of MSHT, particularly in regard to identifying victims in a variety of areas such as County Lines, forced labour, child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation. We also take part in local and national initiatives to tackle issues and fill intelligence gaps.”

Lincolnshire Police investigated 114 referrals of potential modern slavery victims from July 2022 to June 2023. (Photo by: John Devlin/nationalworld.com)

While the force does not have dedicated teams for MSHT, they have trained detectives within the protecting vulnerable people and criminal investigation who investigate such crimes, supported by the safeguarding hub and crime support functions.

Lincolnshire Police have carried out county lines operations to disrupt drug networks and safeguard vulnerable young people who may be victims of modern slavery victims.

However, the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, which covers Lincolnshire, was criticised by inspectors earlier this year for not focusing enough on modern issues like human trafficking, modern slavery, and child sexual exploitation.

Across the UK, more than 17,700 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the Home Office in 2022-23—a significant jump from 14,600 the year before. Of the referrals last year, nearly 7,600 were children.

Andrew Wallis, chief executive of anti-slavery charity Unseen, said: “At any one time in the UK, somewhere in excess of 120,000 victims of modern slavery are in a situation of exploitation. Until every police force, officer, statutory agency, and society as a whole understand what modern slavery looks like, we will never be able to say that we have a true picture of the size and scope of modern slavery.”