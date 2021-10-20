Moped rider arrested after collision with minibus in Louth

Police news

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a moped and a mini bus in Queen Street in Louth at 7.02am this morning.

“The road was closed from Eastgate up to Church Street until around 9.15am, and parts of the bus station were also closed while enquiries were made.

“The rider of the moped has been arrested for providing a positive breath test, and suffered minor injuries.”