Moped rider arrested after collision with minibus in Louth

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a moped rider for providing a positive breath test following a collision with a minibus in Louth this morning (Wednesday).

By James Silcocks
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 8:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:33 am
Police news

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a moped and a mini bus in Queen Street in Louth at 7.02am this morning.

“The road was closed from Eastgate up to Church Street until around 9.15am, and parts of the bus station were also closed while enquiries were made.

“The rider of the moped has been arrested for providing a positive breath test, and suffered minor injuries.”

If you witnessed the incident, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 57 of October 20.