More officers on the beat along coast for summer as 2025 plan gets underway

The Summertime Policing Plan is underway along the coast.

Easter marked the start and saw an extremely busy weekend for the Skegness policing team, with officers attending many different incidents.

From now on they will be more visible especially in the evening and into nights to help keep residents and tourists safe.

An example of the incidents attended over the Bank Holiday was given by Skegness Police:

• SGT Johnson located and reunited a missing dog while on patrol on Good Friday morning. The pooch was reunited with the owner but not before getting a short ride along!

• A dispersal order was issued to prevent vehicle anti-social behaviour following numerous reports of vehicles behaving antisocially in Prince’s Parade car park on Sunday, April 20.

• PCSO Bunker and PCSO Morris kept busy developing intelligence in response to the Force’s priority being to target the supply of drugs and with the support of response and traffic units identified a cannabis grow which has since been destroyed. Further enquiries in relation to this incident are still ongoing, police said.

• Hot spot patrols have also been taking place in Skegness. Officers stated it was great to see lots of people out and about in Skegness enjoying the good weather!

To report a non-emergency incident to the police dial 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. You can also report an incident by visiting the Lincolnshire Police website at https://www.lincs.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/