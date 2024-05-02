Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Summertime Policing Plan is now in operation along the coast, building on the success of last year and the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing recorded crime in Lincolnshire has fallen by five per cent.

However, when visitors should be planning their trips to the coast knowing the Force is delivering on its promise to make the coast a ‘safe place to visit, work and live’, claims like those by Howden Insurance based on CrimeRate.com data are at risk of being damaging – especially to businesses who rely on visitors coming.

According to Howden Insurance, the crime count placing Skegness at the top of the most dangerous list is 332 and the crime rate 16.67. Analysis includes vehicle crime, theft, robbery and arson.

The Summertime Policing Plan means people will see more oficers over the Bank Holday.

Blackpool lands second with an average crime count of 2,357 and an overall rate of 16.32; Scarborough is third to last with an average crime count of 754 and an average crime rate of 15.33; Dover is fourth with crime count of 487 and the crime rate is 15.13; and Cleethorpes is fifth with a crime count of 324 and a crime rate of 14.33.

The overall crime rate in Skegness in 2023, they say, was 181 crimes per 1,000 people, comparing ‘poorly’ to Lincolnshire's overall crime rate, coming in 116% higher than the Lincolnshire rate of 84 per 1,000 daytime population.

However, Lincolnshire Police believe the confusion comes because Skegness’ tenfold rise in population is not taken into consideration when drawing these statistics.

In comparison, Lincolnshire Police dashboard figures for Skegness in January 2023 show .3 crimes per 1,000 and for July 12 per 1,000.

Temporary Chief Inspector Colin Clarkson said it was disappointing to read headlines claiming was the most dangerous seaside staycation spot in England and Wales before the Bank Holiday, especially after ONS statistics show a different story.

"Any crime is one too many, but the ONS crime figures show a five per cent fall in crime which are are really positive results that reflect the hard work and diligence of of our officers and the special campaigns we are delivering on such as the Summertime Policing Plan and the Beating Burglary Together initiative.

He said the latest Lincolnshire Police dashboard statistics showed a 7% decline in crime across East Lindsey.

"It would seem statistics coming from other sources do not take into account the tenfold rise in population during the summer season from around 25,000 to 250,000.

“Like any occasion when an influx of visitors are expected we will draft in more officers and people will see more police over the Bank Holiday.”