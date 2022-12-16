More than 90 arrests were made for domestic abuse offences during a national initiative focusing on domestic abuse and violence against women.

The ‘16 days of action’, which ran from November 25 to December 10, looks to seek out suspects, using wanted appeals, and using Domestic Violence Protection Orders and Notices to protect victims.

Lincolnshire Police have revealed that during the 16 day period, 92 arrests were made for domestic abuse related offences – 13 more than in the same period last year – and 29 people received a Domestic Violence Protection Notice / Order (DVPO/N), 23 more than last year.

Three arrests were also made for breaches of DVPN/O’s, compared with one breach arrest last year.

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said, “Tackling domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is a top priority for us and at the heart of what we do.

“Our aim during these 16 days was to target offenders, build trust and encourage victims to seek help and support.”

“Our work is not just about these 16 days of action. We want to maintain the focus on domestic abuse, day in, day out and we will continue to seek out those that present a threat, and use orders and notices where we can so that victims are protected from potential harm.”

This year, the 16 day period fell within the World Cup tournament, so Lincolnshire Police also joined Crimestoppers in a campaign to highlight increased reporting of domestic abuse following an England game, to encourage survivors to come forward, and where to go to find support.

For the 16 day campaign period, key messages highlighted in relation to domestic abuse and violence against women and girls include:

Explaining the signs of abuse, coercion and control. Raising awareness of stalking and harassment and what to do if you are experiencing this. Promoting “safe spaces” for those enduring domestic abuse, available in participating pharmacies including Boots, Superdrug, Morrisons and many independent pharmacies. by "asking for ANI", where you will be offered a phone line and support in a secure environment. Addressing perpetrators of domestic violence and urging them to seek help to change their behaviour. Promoting the “silent solution” if you call 999 but speaking would put you in danger. Press 5 5 when prompted and this will tell emergency services that you need help. Promoting “Hollie Guard”, a safety app for your mobile phone. Promoting “StreetSafe” a simple means for anyone to report public places in Lincolnshire where they have felt unsafe

If you or your children are in immediate danger you should always call 999. If it is not safe to speak, use the aforementioned 'silent solutions' by pressing 5 5

You can also access help from specialist domestic abuse services at End Domestic Abuse Now Lincolnshire (EDAN Lincs), by calling 01522 510041.

Lincolnshire's Domestic Abuse Support Service now have an online chat function on their website, available between Monday and Friday 10am to 12pm, which allows someone to chat with a support worker at EDAN Lincs virtually.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.If you are a child or young person and domestic abuse is happening in your home or relationship, Childline is available on 0800 1111.