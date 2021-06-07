Motorist admits causing fatal collision near Clock Tower in Skegness

Vincent Lee Sharp ,65, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to causing the death of Wilfred Meakin by careless driving following a collision on Grand Parade on August 3, 2020.
Sharp was granted unconditional bail to await his sentence on July 16 after Judge Simon Hirst ordered a medical report on Sharp and a probation report.
The Judge imposed an interim driving ban and told Sharp "You have pleaded guilty to this offence and I will adjourn sentence until the 16th of July.
"By that stage the judge should have a medical report on you and a pre-sentence report.
"The fact that I'm adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report does not mean anything in relation to the sentence. All options are on the table and it could be custody.
"I impose a disqualification from driving today. I cannot tell you how long that will be for. That will be decided on the 16th of July."
Mr Meakin was taken to hospital following the collision and died three days later in hospital.