Motorist arrested in Sleaford for drink driving after collision was on their way to pick up child

The driver has been charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit, according to police, and was also on their way to collect their child.
The incident was reported on Twitter by Sleaford based response team officer Pc Jimmy Conway.
He posted: “I have one arrested for drink drive tonight after a collision.
“On their way to pick up their child.”
Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink motorists can face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban for at least one year (three years if convicted twice in 10 years).
Causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink can also lead to up to 14 years’ imprisonment, an extended driving test before your licence is returned and you will not automatically get your licence back if you are deemed a high risk offender.