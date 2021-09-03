Motorist in Skegness caught driving while disqualified for a third time

Boston Magistrates' Court.

The case against Jordan Campbell, 23, of Beddal Way, in Telford, Shropshire, returned to Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Campbell had already admitted driving while disqualified in Grand Parade, Skegness, on January 11, when he appeared in court in July.

At the end of that hearing, his case was adjourned for a probation report.

On Wednesday, he was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and was ordered to undergo 20 rehabilitation days, undertake a ‘Thinking Skills’ programme and to be electronically monitored to record his whereabouts at any time.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in court costs and charges.