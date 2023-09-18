Motorist spotted driving with bonnet covering windscreen in Horncastle

A motorist was spotted driving through Horncastle with the vehicle’s bonnet covering the windscreen.

The car spotted driving with the bonnet up. Photo: Lincs Police RPU

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit were responding to an urgent call yesterday (Sunday) when they spotted this Volkswagon car vehicle driving along the A153 in Horncastle with its front bonnet up, obscuring the windscreen.

Officers signalled for the driver to pull over and ensured that the bonnet was closed before they continued to respond to the urgent call they were on route to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force stated that: “[There was] no visibility for the driver and [was] downright dangerous.

"Abhorrent behaviour like this will not be tolerated on our roads, and the driver will be dealt with accordingly.”