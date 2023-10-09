Register
Motorists advised to avoid section of A52 near Boston after collision

Motorists are being advised to avoid a section of the A52 outside Boston this evening (Monday, October 9) following a collision.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:36 BST
Lincolnshire Police news.Lincolnshire Police news.
About an hour ago, Lincolnshire Police said it was in attendance on the A52, near the junction with the B1192, between Frampton Fen and Kirton Holme, following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

“There are likely to be road closures and motorists should avoid the area if possible,” a spokesman for the force said.