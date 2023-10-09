Motorists advised to avoid section of A52 near Boston after collision
Motorists are being advised to avoid a section of the A52 outside Boston this evening (Monday, October 9) following a collision.
About an hour ago, Lincolnshire Police said it was in attendance on the A52, near the junction with the B1192, between Frampton Fen and Kirton Holme, following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
“There are likely to be road closures and motorists should avoid the area if possible,” a spokesman for the force said.