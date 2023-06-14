Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Motorists' shock as mobility scooter laden with wooden planks is seen riding on Boston's John Adams Way

“I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing” – said one witness.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Reader Tomasz Tomczuk took this photo of the mobility scooter rider from his car, as it approached John Adams Way.Reader Tomasz Tomczuk took this photo of the mobility scooter rider from his car, as it approached John Adams Way.
Reader Tomasz Tomczuk took this photo of the mobility scooter rider from his car, as it approached John Adams Way.

Reader Tomasz Tomczuk spotted the mobility scooter as it allegedly pulled out onto the ‘busy’ John Adams Way, and sent us a photo.

"First thing it made me laugh,” he said, adding: “But it was very dangerous, he was moving on a very busy road for cars.”

The scooter rider was also seen making his way along quieter roads in the town.

Most Popular
The mobility scooter rider was also spotted riding long other roads in the town.The mobility scooter rider was also spotted riding long other roads in the town.
The mobility scooter rider was also spotted riding long other roads in the town.

Another resident, who spotted the man riding past his friend’s home, added: “I couldn't quite believe what I was seeing. It certainly didn't look very safe.”

The incident took place at around 8pm on May 29, but it is not clear whether anyone reported it to police.

As reported back in July last year, Lincolnshire Police have been trying to tackle the issue of insecure loads on our roads.

We have approached the force for a comment.