Motorists' shock as mobility scooter laden with wooden planks is seen riding on Boston's John Adams Way

“I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing” – said one witness.

Reader Tomasz Tomczuk took this photo of the mobility scooter rider from his car, as it approached John Adams Way.

Reader Tomasz Tomczuk spotted the mobility scooter as it allegedly pulled out onto the ‘busy’ John Adams Way, and sent us a photo.

"First thing it made me laugh,” he said, adding: “But it was very dangerous, he was moving on a very busy road for cars.”

The scooter rider was also seen making his way along quieter roads in the town.

Another resident, who spotted the man riding past his friend’s home, added: “I couldn't quite believe what I was seeing. It certainly didn't look very safe.”

The incident took place at around 8pm on May 29, but it is not clear whether anyone reported it to police.

As reported back in July last year, Lincolnshire Police have been trying to tackle the issue of insecure loads on our roads.