Lincolnshire Police are urging motorists to ‘have a little patience’ as the holiday rush begins after statistics showed eight people died on the county roads last summer.

Operation Excess will continue during the summer.

Careless and reckless driving, failing to look properly and speeding have been cited as contributory factors in half of all fatal collisions, the Force warns.

Inspector Jason Baxter, of Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations, said: “This is the time when people head into or out of Lincolnshire on holiday.

"We want to make sure you get to your destination. We have five-and-a-half thousand miles of road and much of it is single carriageway.

"This can be frustrating but that pales into insignificance when you compare that to the devastation caused by a fatal or serious collision.

"The true frustration is that so many people could be spared their grief with just a little more patience on our roads.”

Statistics for the whole of 2022 show 48 people lost their lives following a collision in Lincolnshire and a further 391 people were seriously injured.

Steve Batchelor, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership Senior Manager, said, “Lincolnshire is an amazing county to live in and visit and we want everybody that uses the roads to be safe.

"Throughout the summer months, please remember to be patient, be courteous to others, drive and ride at safe speeds, and be aware of vulnerable road users.

"We are asking everyone to help make Lincolnshire’s roads safer and to reduce the unacceptable number of people killed and injured every year. Make 2023 the year you ‘have a little patience.’”

Inspector Baxter continued: “As the school holidays begin, this weekend will see great numbers on our roads. Please plan that journey and allow yourself time to have a little patience. If you are not patient, your vehicle becomes a deadly weapon putting yourself and others at risk. If you are using our roads, it’s time to raise your game.

“We want to drive up the standards of visitors and locals alike. Impatient, careless and reckless drivers are not welcome here.”

Last week saw a day of action under Operation Excess to enforce against fatal five offences, including speeding, careless driving, distraction including mobile phone use, seat belts and drink / drug driving. Sixty-six vehicles were stopped on the A17 and A15 around the Holdingham Roundabout, a location identified as having a high number of serious injury collisions. Operation Excess will continue at other high harm locations throughout the summer and beyond.

Anyone seeing dangerous driving in Lincolnshire, is asked to report it and send dash cam footage under Operation Snap here. Police say every submission is viewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken.