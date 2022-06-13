MP Atkins speaks after non-fatal strangulation offence comes in

Victoria Atkins MP

Non-fatal strangulation was made a specific offence as part of the government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, which will see offenders who strangle or intentionally affect their victim’s ability to breathe in an attempt to control or intimidate them face up to five years in prison.

Speaking in a message on her Instagram page, Ms Atkins said: “This is a horrendous act that can be used in abusive relationships, when a man, usually, strangles a woman until she falls unconcious or is badly damaged by it.