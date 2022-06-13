MP Atkins speaks after non-fatal strangulation offence comes in

Non-fatal strangulation was made a specific offence as part of the government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, which will see offenders who strangle or intentionally affect their victim’s ability to breathe in an attempt to control or intimidate them face up to five years in prison.
Speaking in a message on her Instagram page, Ms Atkins said: “This is a horrendous act that can be used in abusive relationships, when a man, usually, strangles a woman until she falls unconcious or is badly damaged by it.
“These can result in death, and it was several cases were brought to my attention during the Domestic Abuse Bill which has made the government determined to work with campaigners to change the law. This is an important, if dark, issue we have to confront.”