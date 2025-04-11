MP praises police for response to report of person with knife in public in Boston
Earlier today (Friday, April 11), The Reform UK member posted a picture on social media of a person with a large knife walking down a road, saying the picture was taken in Boston yesterday.
“One of my team spotted him while they were on a street one away from where I was,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
“We rang the police who were brilliant and very quick, and because I was there, they took the situation extra seriously.”
“It was recommended I stopped campaigning until the situation had been sorted out,” he added.
Also today, Lincolnshire Police said it had charged a 16-year-old boy with being in possession of a knife in a public place.
Firearm officers were deployed to Argyle Street, in Boston, at about 5pm yesterday, the force said.
A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.