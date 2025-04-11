MP praises police for response to report of person with knife in public in Boston

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice. Library image.

The MP for Boston has praised police for how they responded to a report that someone was out in the town with a knife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today (Friday, April 11), The Reform UK member posted a picture on social media of a person with a large knife walking down a road, saying the picture was taken in Boston yesterday.

“One of my team spotted him while they were on a street one away from where I was,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We rang the police who were brilliant and very quick, and because I was there, they took the situation extra seriously.”

“It was recommended I stopped campaigning until the situation had been sorted out,” he added.

Also today, Lincolnshire Police said it had charged a 16-year-old boy with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Firearm officers were deployed to Argyle Street, in Boston, at about 5pm yesterday, the force said.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.