MP praises police for response to report of person with knife in public in Boston

By Jamie Waller
Published 11th Apr 2025, 18:40 BST
MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice. Library image.
The MP for Boston has praised police for how they responded to a report that someone was out in the town with a knife.

Earlier today (Friday, April 11), The Reform UK member posted a picture on social media of a person with a large knife walking down a road, saying the picture was taken in Boston yesterday.

“One of my team spotted him while they were on a street one away from where I was,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We rang the police who were brilliant and very quick, and because I was there, they took the situation extra seriously.”

“It was recommended I stopped campaigning until the situation had been sorted out,” he added.

Also today, Lincolnshire Police said it had charged a 16-year-old boy with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Firearm officers were deployed to Argyle Street, in Boston, at about 5pm yesterday, the force said.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.

