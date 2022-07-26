Muddy registration plates leads to drug driving conviction for Hogsthorpe motorist in Boston

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jason Collier, 46, of St Mary's Close, Hogsthorpe, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week accused of driving while the proportion of the controlled drugs cocaine and cannabis were above the legal limit.

Prosecuting, Lottie Tyler said police stopped Collier while he was driving his VW Golf in Thorold Street at 9.25am on Friday, January 28.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said officers could smell cannabis and arrested Collier after he provided a positive roadside drugs wipe.

Collier later gave a blood test reading of 11 microgrammes of cocaine and 4.2 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, the court was told. The legal limits for these are 10 microgrammes per litre of blood for cocaine and two microgrammes for cannabis.

In mitigation, Saleem Khan said on the day in question Collier had been giving a lift to a friend.

He said that his client had been completely open and honest with the police during the course of their investigation.

He added that Collier had 'well and truly learned his lesson' and was voluntarily getting help with his drug issues.