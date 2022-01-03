Multiple arrests across Nottinghamshire after officers assaulted on New Year’s Day

After being called to separate incidents across the county a total of five people were arrested after officers were subject to abuse and violence while carrying out their jobs.

Police are again renewing their calls for the abuse of officers to stop and repeating that being assaulted is not a part of the job.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

officer was also assaulted and met with violence after attending an incident in West Gate, Mansfield just before midday at 11.55am on January 1.

Multiple people were arrested after officers were subject to abuse and violence while carrying out their jobs.

The officer was kicked several times after placing a man into a police vehicle but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any lasting injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

During a separate incident, which happened in Amcott Avenue, Misterton, at around 10.35pm on January 1, another man became aggressive towards an officer and was arrested at the scene.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody as enquires continue.

A report of another disturbance in Sanders Avenue, Mansfield, at around 1.10am on January 2, resulted in an officer being headbutted.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have repeatedly made clear that assaults on emergency workers including police officers will not be tolerated.

“Officers are there to protect the public and are only doing their job.

“Assaulting an officer will never be tolerated and those who do will be dealt with.

“These officers had been attending jobs within the county to protect the public from harm and were met with nothing but hostility and aggression while they were just carrying out their duties.

“Every key worker has the right to go about their jobs without the worry of being assaulted and not having to worry that someone could assault and injure them.