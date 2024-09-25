Multiple charges against man in connection with incidents in Sleaford area
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, Jordan Ansell, 29, of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford, was arrested on June 30 following an incident reported to have taken place the previous day in Moneys Yard, Sleaford.
He was charged with robbery on June 30 and released on court bail. The spokesman stated that on Thursday last week, (September 20), officers again arrested Ansell in connection with another incident in Southgate, Sleaford, which also took place in June. He was charged on Friday (September 21) with robbery and GBH in connection with that incident, and was also charged with shop theft relating to a different incident. “We have also charged Laura Leveridge, 33, also Jubilee Grove, Sleaford, with perverting the course of justice,” said the spokesman. Both appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 21, and Ansell had a further hearing on Monday (September 23).
Leveridge was released on bail, and Ansell was remanded into custody and will appear at court on a date to be decided.