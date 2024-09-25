Multiple charges against man in connection with incidents in Sleaford area

Police say a Sleaford man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), robbery and shop theft in connection with several incidents in the Sleaford area.

He was charged with robbery on June 30 and released on court bail. The spokesman stated that on Thursday last week, (September 20), officers again arrested Ansell in connection with another incident in Southgate, Sleaford, which also took place in June. He was charged on Friday (September 21) with robbery and GBH in connection with that incident, and was also charged with shop theft relating to a different incident. “We have also charged Laura Leveridge, 33, also Jubilee Grove, Sleaford, with perverting the course of justice,” said the spokesman. Both appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 21, and Ansell had a further hearing on Monday (September 23).