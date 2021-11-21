Murder inquiry launched into case of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek

Police have released these CCTV images of Ilona Golabek in Boston on the night of November 9.

Police say a body has not yet been found.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Today (Sunday, November 21), as the investigation continues, we are renewing our appeal for information with the release of CCTV images of Ilona’s last known movements.

“The images are from the Wide Bargate / Red Lion Street area in Boston at just before midnight on November 9, and Strait Bargate at just after midnight on the November 10.

Ilona Golabek

“Were you in the area at that time? Could you have captured footage on your dash cam? Did you see anyone you believe may have been Ilona? We are urging you to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “It is absolutely vital that we hear from anyone who may have seen Ilona on that night. We want to understand what has happened to Ilona and the potential need to preserve evidence makes this a very urgent request. We are releasing these images in the hope that it gains attention for our appeal and jogs the memories of people who may have seen something that’s important to our investigation. If you think you may have seen Ilona, or you have any information at all that may be relevant, please get in touch.”

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remain in custody.

You can report information and submit footage via the police’s dedicated public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21C82-PO1

You can also call 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11, or email [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11 in the subject line.