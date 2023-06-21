Police have launched a murder investigation after a fatal collision between a lorry and a car in Anwick.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has stated that driver Ashley Henry, 35, and his two-year-old daughter Oria Henry, a passenger, from Leicester were travelling along Main Road, Anwick in a blue Nissan Quashqai when the incident took place at around 2.45pm on Sunday, June 18.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman announced yesterday afternoon (Tuesday): “Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.”