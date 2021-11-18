Murder investigation launched following death of Skegness man involved in collision with van

Scene of the accident in Everington's Lane, Skegness.

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the report of a collision in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday, November 10.

The collision was between a Ford Transit Van and two pedestrians, one man aged 20 and another man aged 37. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

Sadly, the 37-year-old man, James, known as Jimmy, Britton, from Skegness, died in hospital today (Thursday) as a result of his injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested soon after the collision on suspicion of attempted murder. He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act to be dealt with in accordance with legislation.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, from East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, who is now leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic event and a family have lost their loved one. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as this very difficult time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and our inquiries are ongoing. We would like to hear from any witnesses who we have not yet spoken with and remind people to refrain from commenting or remarking on social media as this can be deeply upsetting and impacts on our investigation.”

Anyone who can can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 307 of November 10.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.