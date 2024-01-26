Murder investigation launched in Boston after the death of popular bar manager Adi Whiting

A murder investigation has now been launched into the death of Adi Whiting.

In a statement this morning (Friday) Lincolnshire Police said: “We are saddened to report that 35-year-old Adrian Whiting, who was allegedly assaulted in an incident in Witham Street on 14 January, in Boston, has died.

“Officers investigating the case have received formal notification from the hospital where he had been receiving care since the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have now launched a murder investigation. A Home Office post-mortem will take place to determine the exact cause of death.

“His family will be supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

A 35-year-old man, Maksim Iliev, of Union Street, Boston, has been charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent in connection with this incident.

He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday last week. The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on February 19. Maksim was remanded in custody to appear on that date.

Advertisement

Advertisement