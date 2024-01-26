Murder investigation launched in Boston after the death of popular bar manager Adi Whiting
In a statement this morning (Friday) Lincolnshire Police said: “We are saddened to report that 35-year-old Adrian Whiting, who was allegedly assaulted in an incident in Witham Street on 14 January, in Boston, has died.
“Officers investigating the case have received formal notification from the hospital where he had been receiving care since the incident.
“We have now launched a murder investigation. A Home Office post-mortem will take place to determine the exact cause of death.
“His family will be supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time."
A 35-year-old man, Maksim Iliev, of Union Street, Boston, has been charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent in connection with this incident.
He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday last week. The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on February 19. Maksim was remanded in custody to appear on that date.
As part of the murder investigation, the force are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting Incident 376 of 14 January, or by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.